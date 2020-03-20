Grace Davies debuts Addicted to Blue and announces EP

The X-Factor 2017 runner-up Grace Davies has released new single Addicted to Blue.

The song is taken from the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming Friends With The Tragic EP. Addicted To Blue was recorded and produced in Sweden with producer Elias Kapari.

Listen to the song below:

Friends With The Tragic will feature four tracks and include the previously released Invisible. The EP will arrive via The Orchard/Sony Music this summer.

Grace says: ““I feel like there’s something for everyone on this EP, and I was truly able to document a wide variety of happenings in my “tragique” life, as I like to call it. I’m so proud of these songs. Addicted To Blue is the bop I never realised I had. It lived as a piano ballad for over a year and I never knew which direction to take it in. I went out to Sweden to produce it with Elias Kapari and we had such a fun time with it because it was such a blank canvas, so we tried everything just for fun! I’ve always been inspired by the energy of 80’s pop production so I really wanted to bring some elements of 80’s to this track. It makes me dance around my kitchen no matter what mood I’m in. The song talks about the appreciation of a long distance relationship. My boyfriend at the time lived 3 hours away, which is far enough not to see each other often, so I wanted to touch on how amazing it is that someone can give you a reason to be sad when they leave – if that makes sense. The lyrics are so contradictory throughout – like, I’m happy when we’re together, but I also like not having you there all the time, getting on my tits! A happy medium.”

The release of Invisible at the beginning of 2020 marked properly launched Grace’s career racking up over 250K streams, landing places on influential tastemaker playlists and it was championed by a wealth of tastemakers including Sunday Times Culture.