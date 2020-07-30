Gloria Estefan to release new album Brazil305 in August

Gloria Estefan will release her new studio album Brazil305 on 13th August 2020 on Sony Music.

The album is the icon’s first in seven years and it will feature four original compositions along with new versions of her chart-topping hits reimagined with Brazilian rhythms. Brazil305’s lead single is Cuando Hay Amor.

Watch the video:

“Cuando Hay Amor is a musical celebration of the singular power of love through all its various forms of expression,” said Estefan. “For that reason, we wanted to create a true musical fusion to best exemplify that power and chose Samba de Roda mixed with rhythms and instruments that have been heard throughout South America, and particularly in Colombia. Samba de Roda is a traditional Afro-Brazilian dance originally performed as informal fun after a Candomblé, using the same percussion instruments that are part of the religious ceremony.”

Cuando Hay Amor was written by Emilio Estefan with Nicolas Tovar and Andrea Lopez. The song is one of four original compositions that will be featured on Gloria’s upcoming album, Brazil305, recorded in Miami and São Paolo, Brazil.

The track listing for Brazil305 is:

1. Samba

2. Un Nuevo Mundo

3. Cuts Both Ways

4. Cuando Hay Amor

5. Con Los Anos Que Me Quedan

6. Tu Y Yo

7. Hoy

8. Ayer

9. Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

10. Mi Tierra

11. Don’t Wanna Lose You

12. Hasta Siempre

13. Mas Alla

14. Abriendo Puertas

15. Get On Your Feet

16. Here We Are

17. Only Together (O Homem Falou)

18. Magalenha (with Carlinhos Brown).