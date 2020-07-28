Gillian Welch to release Boots No.2: The Lost Songs, Vol.1 on Friday

Gillian Welch will release Boots No.2: The Lost Songs, Vol.1 via Acony Records digitally on Friday 31st July 2020.

The new collection is unearthed from a cache of home demos and reel-to-reel recordings and is the second release of archival music from the vault of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. The 48 song collection will be spread over three volumes and it’s produced by David Rawlings.

It was recorded between the making of Time (The Revelator) and Soul Journey. The release gives an intimate glimpse at the artist’s sketchbook, containing some lifelong themes as well as some flights of fancy.

Boots No.2: The Lost Songs, Vol.1 will be available digitally on July 31st and is available for pre-order. Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 will follow in the coming months.

Gillian has released two songs – Strange Isabella and Mighty Good Book – ahead of the release of the album.

Commenting on the release the duo says, “We stashed these recordings away years ago. Their shortcomings, real or imagined, technical or compositional, no longer seem bothersome today. Hearing them now is like seeing snapshots that captured moments the more formal portraits missed. So here we are hurrying them for release before the next tornado blows the whole shoebox away.”

Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs comes after 2016’s Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg, a double album of unreleased outtakes, alternate versions, and demos from the making of the seminal 1996 debut album.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings recently released All The Good Times, a new album of ten acoustic covers recorded at home on a reel-to-reel. The album contains songs by Bob Dylan, John Prine, Elizabeth Cotten, and Norman Blake, as well as new arrangements of traditional songs.

The track listing for Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Vol. 1 is:

1. Johnny Dear

2. First Place Ribbon

3. Give That Man A Road

4. Mighty Good Book

5. Chinatown

6. Fly Down

7. Shotgun Song

8. Apalachicola

9. Strange Isabella

10. Little Luli

11. Valley of Tears

12. Blind On The Inside

13.Back Turn And Swing

14. Roll On

15.Honey Baby

16. Here Come The News