Music News

Ghita releases video for On My Mind

Ghita
Ghita
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Jason Mraz to release new album Look For The Good in June
Next Article
Rett Smith debuts music video for Better Day

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you