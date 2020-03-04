Genesis announce The Last Domino? Tour – their first in 13 years

Genesis are getting back together for The Last Domino? Tour, which will take place in November and December this year.

The legendary band will hit the road for the first time in 13 years with Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford. They will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the bands long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The tour is their first since their sell-out 2007 run Turn It On Again: The Tour.

The Last Domino? Tour 2020 starts in Dublin on 16th November and features 10 dates, including two nights at London’s The O2 Arena.

Genesis are one of the world’s biggest selling and most successful bands of all time. They have sold an estimated 100 million albums and have played to sold-out stadiums and arenas all over the world for decades.

The full dates are:

Monday 16th November – Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 19th November – Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 23rd November – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thursday 26th November – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 29th November – London The O2

Monday 30th November – London The O2

Wednesday 2nd December – Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 5th December – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 8th December – Manchester Manchester Arena

Friday 11th December – Glasgow SSE Hydro

Tickets will be on general sale at 9am on Friday 6th March from www.LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.