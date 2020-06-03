Gavin James announced as one of the headliners for Live at the Drive-In

Gavin James has been confirmed as the first headline artist for Live at the Drive-In.

The event is Ireland’s first drive-in live music tour. It will provide an entertainment space where fans from across the country can enjoy a live music experience again while adhering to all WHO and governmental Covid-19 safety recommendations and guidelines.

Each of the venues will host a matinee and an evening show starting at approximately 4pm and 8pm each day. The capacity of each show varies from 250 to 300 cars.

The shows are:

July 24th – Limerick, The Greenpark Site

July 31st – Cork, Showgrounds

August 7th – Waterford, Tramore Promenade

August 10th – Kilkenny, Gowran Racecourse

Tickets are priced at €60 (plus booking fee and taxes) per car, each holding a maximum of four people. They are on sale now at www.liveatthedrivein.ie.

A contribution from the proceeds of each event will be donated to a charity chosen by the headliner. Gavin James has chosen the Down Syndrome Centre.