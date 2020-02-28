Music News

Freddie Long releases new single White Water – take a listen

Freddie Long
Freddie Long
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Bryce Vine drops Chad Hugo and Sir Nolan produced track Baby Girl
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you