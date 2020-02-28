Freddie Long releases new single White Water – take a listen

British singer-songwriter on the rise Freddie Long has released his new track White Water.

Out now to download and stream, the track was written by Freddie and showcases his powerful and gritty vocal. Take a listen to the track below:

Freddie explains: “White Water is a void of emotion. There’s a certain person in your life that becomes your rock when you need them the most. Through shit times, lonely moments they’re there for you.”

He continues, “Through all this hope there’s always your past experiences, vices, and temptations creeping in, trying to pull you back down. ‘White Water’ references the unsteady current of water within a rapid, unstable current that makes the frothy water appear white. Uncertain and fierce”.

The track follows the release of Freddie’s critically acclaimed debut EP Blessed or Cursed. He is currently working on a new EP, which is due for release later in the year, and he’s due to announce more live shows soon.

Find out more about Freddie and where you can see him live at https://freddielongmusic.com.