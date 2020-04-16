Frank Turner announces new album Live In Newcastle

Singer-songwriter Frank Turner has announced the release of his latest album, Live In Newcastle.

The digital-only record is due out on 24th April on Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records. It was recorded by Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls live at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle in late 2019, as part of their UK-wide headline tour in support of his latest studio album No Man’s Land.

The album takes listeners inside a snapshot of one of Turner’s legendary live shows, featuring unplugged sets performed in seated venues – an unusual shake-up for him – and 20 tracks from his extensive back catalogue. It also includes introspective and deeply personal discussions of the songs performed, shedding new light on old favourites.

Speaking about this alternate approach to his 2019 shows (across which the full-band sets followed up a solo acoustic opener from Turner), Turner said: “The story-telling set that I put together with the Sleeping Souls last year was a new venture, an experiment, a risk, and in the end a huge success – I couldn’t be more proud of the way we found a new angle on my songs and my live show. I’m excited that we managed to capture the magic and get it out there for everyone to enjoy.”

The track listing for Live In Newcastle is:

The Ballad of Me & My Friends I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous Journey of the Magi Substitute Isabel Redemption Reasons Not To Be An Idiot I Am Disappeared Tell Tale Signs One Foot Before the Other The Way I Tend To Be The Opening Act Of Spring Love Forty Down There She Is Don’t Worry Balthazar Impresario Photosynthesis Recovery I Still Believe Be More Kind

The announcement arrives alongside Turner’s current series of virtual fundraiser gigs, #IndependentVenueLove, which aims to raise money to support independent venues during the current coronavirus crisis. So far the campaign has raised over £1,000 for London venue Nambucca and helped to save The Joiner’s Arms in Southampton from closure. Sessions are currently taking place every Thursday evening UK time via Turner’s Facebook page, with tonight’s (16th April) session raising money for Tunbridge Wells Forum.

Having been forced to cancel his own recent 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus, Turner recently marked what would have been the Nottingham gig by hosting a viewing party for his ‘Show 2000 – Nottingham Rock City – 15/12/2016’ DVD release, filmed at his 2000th solo show four years ago. Over 6,000 fans tuned into his Youtube channel for the screening and live Q&A.

Originally from Hampshire, Frank Turner began his career as the vocalist of the band Million Dead, before releasing his debut solo album, Sleep Is For The Weak, in 2005. Since then he has released a further seven studio albums, with his latest record, 2019’s No Man’s Land, becoming his fourth consecutive top three album to date. He is also a prolific live performer, having played over 2,400 live shows in his solo career.

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls’ new album Live In Newcastle is available for pre-order now.