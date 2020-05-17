Eurovision Song Contest to return to Rotterdam in 2021

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will take place in Rotterdam at the Ahoy Arena it has been announced.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS have reached an agreement to host next year’s contest. The Dutch city was due to host the Contest this month before it was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the announcement below:

The host city for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest was announced during Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, which was broadcast by EBU Members and Associates in 45 countries in place of this year’s Grand Final on 16th May.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s new Executive Supervisor said: “We are extremely happy that we can now move forward. It’s vitally important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year, and we’re pleased to have the necessary commitment from our Members in the Netherlands to bring this much-loved show back to audiences across the world.

“I firmly believe that all of us involved in the Eurovision Song Contest will stand united through challenges and change to bring the Contest back stronger than ever, ensuring its longevity for decades to come,” he added.

Developments surrounding COVID-19 will clearly affect planning in the coming year for a complicated global broadcast with many international stakeholders.

In an ever changing and challenging environment the EBU will therefore work with its Dutch Members and the City of Rotterdam to ensure the continuity of the event in a number of different scenarios.

“Now more than ever it is important that we, as a public broadcaster, are committed to continuing this European tradition and are organizing a great event that people can look forward to during these difficult times. We will do everything in our power to arrange a very special Contest,” said NPO chairman Shula Rijxman.

Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer Event added: “Our team is proud and excited to look forward with renewed energy to organize a fantastic Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. Yes, with a sense of realism that fits with the times we live in, but also with ambition and creativity. We are looking forward to work with the entire Eurovision family to make it happen.”

More details about the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, including dates for the event, will be released in the coming weeks and months.