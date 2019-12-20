E^ST releases new track Flight Path

E^ST aka Mel Bester has released new single Flight Path, the follow-up to recent single Talk Deep.

The track is the latest to be taken from her forthcoming debut album I’m Doing It, which will be released in 2020. Take a listen to Flight Path below:

Flight Path was crafted with E^ST’s long-term collaborator Jim Eliot (Halsey, Ellie Goulding).

“Flight Path is a bittersweet song that tells the story of going from being close and intimate with someone, to being complete strangers,” notes E^ST. “It touches on the odd feeling of being alone again and all the possibilities that come with that.”

To date E^ST has released three EPs and a number of singles. Her breakout track was I Don’t Lack Imagination and her empowerment anthem Blowjob received praise from Nylon.

E^ST has toured Australia with the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Allday, Mallrat and Amy Shark.