E^ST releases new pop track Maybe It’s Me

E^ST has released her new single Maybe It’s Me.

The alt-pop track is a beat-driven power ballad that showcases the unwaveringly honest lyricism that E^ST is best known for. It was produced by her key collaborator Jim Eliot (Halsey, Ellie Goulding, Kylie Minogue).

Take a listen below:

“This song is about being a hot mess in life, and starting to wonder if maybe life has nothing to do with it and you just kinda suck,” said E^ST.

E^ST will release her debut album I’m Doing It this year. The album focuses on feelings of heartbreak, isolation and failure, and signals a huge leap forward from her EP releases Old Age and Life Ain’t Always Roses.

“My music’s always been driven by my emotional state,” said E^ST, real name Melissa Bester.“It’s the way I express how I’m feeling, but just as often it’s how I find out how I’m feeling.” Either way, she says, it ends up being “as raw as I can possibly make it.”

E^ST, whose artist name was inspired by her mother’s maiden name Oosthuysen (oost means east in Dutch), has supported the likes of Panic! At The Disco and Twenty One Pilots on tour.