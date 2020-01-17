Eminem quietly releases new album Music To Be Murdered By

You know how it is, you wake up one morning and Eminem has dropped another album without any fanfare or marketing to announce its release. In a similar vein to 2018’s Kamikaze, Music To Be Murdered By has been released at midnight and left there for people to discover on their own.

The new album has twenty tracks and features appearances from Black Thought, Ed Sheeran, Q-Tip, Anderson, Paak, Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey and Royce Da 5’9″ amongst many others.

View the Darkness video below:

I’ve only had the time to listen to it twice so far and it’s safe to say that Mr Mathers is as serious as ever about the state of the world. In the track Darkness, he writes from the first-person perspective that reminds me somewhat of Stan. It turns out that the character being portrayed by Eminem is actually the of the Route 91 massacre in Las Vegas.

On the lighter side, you can still expect tracks featuring Eminem’s somewhat warped sense of humour. There are plenty of laughs to be had here too. As ever, his rhymes are on point and lyrical skills continue to impress. Thankfully, he doesn’t try to sing too much on the album either.

Musically the album varies a fair bit and is a bit of a tour de force of current hip hop trends.

Full tracklist: