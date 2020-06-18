Duffy shares new track River in the Sky on social media

Duffy has shared new track River in the Sky on her social media channels.

The personal and emotional piano ballad arrived with the caption “For the better days to come.” The song arrives following Duffy’s recent disclosure about the harrowing experience that led her to withdraw from the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @duffy on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

In March Duffy shared Something Beautiful as a radio only track with Jo Whiley.

In a personal account, on her blog, Duffy wrote, “I never knew if I would get to the place of being able to do this, I am grateful to get here. Not everyone has the privilege of being able to talk, such as I am doing today,” as she explained in detail the account of a rape and kidnap ordeal that would steal “thousands of days from her life.”

She further explains, “Finally, the realisation that the very thing that hurt me, will become the very thing that heals me. I faced a deeply inhumane experience; only humanity can heal that.” ‘River in the sky’ discusses sorrow and the desire to be unburdened; she sings, “As I walk this life, doubt on my mind, I pray to fly, burden free.”

This is something simply for people to enjoy “for the better days to come”.