Doktor releases new track Flex ‘n’ Bounce

Doktor is back with new track Flex ‘n’ Bounce.

His first new track of 2020, Flex ‘n’ Bounce was premiered by DJ Target on BBC Radio 1Xtra last night and online at DUMMY this morning. It’s pure playful bashment energy with Doktor’s smooth topline matched by Dot Inc’s production as they combine to bring some fire to these freezing months.

Watch the video below:

Doktor says, “Flex ‘n’ Bounce is about not worrying too much. Make money, enjoy life and dance!”

The video is directed by Eric Myers, who worked with Doktor on the visual for previous track Action. The video features a house party vibe with Doktor leading the dance moves.

Doktor was born in Jamaica and moved to London as a teenager. He has collaborated with the likes of Chase & Status, Tyga, Sigma, Flux Pavilion, Lokate, DJ Friction and Spice. As a performer, Doktor has also shared stages with star names such as Kano, Wiley, Nas, Busta Rhymes and Ne-Yo.