Music News

Doktor releases new track Flex ‘n’ Bounce

Doktor
AV Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Queen + Adam Lambert announce two Birmingham shows for UK Rhapsody Tour
Next Article
Sting to bring My Songs World Tour to London this September

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you