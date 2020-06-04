Doktor debuts brand new track Boombastic

Doktor is back with new track Boombastic, produced by regular collaborator Dot Inc.

The video finds Doktor and his team cleverly creating engaging content from limited resources. First we see him wielding a sword, as he channels some Wesley Snipes-style from Blade. Then it’s onto a light-hearted Rapunzel set on the estate and then Doktor crushing a can using telekinesis like in Stranger Things, before finally finishing with some Pulp Fiction vibes.

The visual was directed and edited by Mally, and shot by JKP.

“This is a feel good track, it’s just about living life and vibsing”, says Doktor.

Boombastic is the follow-up to 2020 releases Flex ‘N’ Bounce and The Baddest. It’s the latest release from the independent artist who has collaborated with Chase & Status and Tyga and received support from key DJs including Toddla T, DJ Target, Jamie Rodigan and Seani B.

Doktor is based in London and was raised in Jamaica. He shared stages with UK and US stars alike, including Kano, Wiley, Nas, Busta Rhymes and Ne-Yo.