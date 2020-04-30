Diplo to release Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil in May

Diplo will release his long-awaited country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil on 29th May 2020 on RCA.

The album includes the hits Heartless with Morgan Wallen, Lonely with Jonas Brothers and So Long with Cam. It also features guests Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, Orville Peck and more.

To mark the album release announcement, Diplo has dropped Do Si Do, his collaboration with Blanco Brown.

Diplo’s foray into Country has been gestating for a while. He brought it the public for the first time at Stagecoach’s first ever Late Night dance party in 2019, where he welcomed Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for the live debut of Old Town Road. He has since released his own remix of the track and appeared alongside them at the Grammys.

Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today under his own name, as well as a member of the now legendary Major Lazer. As a producer he’s worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Turnstile.

The track listing for Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil is:

1. Intro feat. Orville Peck

2. So Long feat. Cam

3. Heartless feat. Morgan Wallen

4. Lonely with Jonas Brothers

5. Dance With Me feat. Thomas Rhett & Young Thug

6. Do Si Do feat. Blanco Brown

7. On Mine feat. Noah Cyrus

8. Real Life Stuff feat. Julia Michaels & Clever

9. Hometown feat. Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery

10. Heartless with Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen

11. Old Town Road (Diplo Remix)