Curtis Stigers announces May release for new album Gentleman

Curtis Stigers will release new album Gentleman on 1st May 2020.

The 11-track collection is themed around loss and love. As well as penning original material with longtime partners Larry Goldings and David Poe, Stigers also calls on the help of top songwriters Nick Lowe, Tom T. Hall and John Fulbright.

Watch the video for the title track below:

The album also features a stellar line up of musicians comprised of organist Larry Goldings (James Taylor), bassist David Piltch (k.d. lang), drummer Austin Beede (Alastair Greene Band), trumpeter John “Scrapper” Sneider (Madeleine Peyroux), percussionist Doug Yowell (Duncan Sheik) and cellist Jody Ferber (Esperanza Spalding). The album is produced Stigers and Goldings.

Gentleman is an album about being a good man from one who aspires to that title, and the result offers Stigers’ most personal, resonant, and vibrant collection to date.

The track listing for Gentleman is:

1. Lately I’ve Let Things Slide (Nick Lowe)

2. After You’ve Gone (Turner Layton/Henry Creamer)

3. A Lifetime Together (Curtis Stigers/Larry Goldings)

4. Gentleman (Curtis Stigers/David Poe)

5. As Usual (Larry Goldings/Bill Demain)

6. Remember (David Poe)

7. She Knows (John Fullbright)

8. Here We Go Again (Larry Goldings/Curtis Stigers/ David Poe)

9. Shame on the Rain (Tom T. Hall)

10. Under the Snow (David Poe)

11. Learning to Let You Go (Goldings/Stigers/Poe)

Bonus track on digital formats:

12. Shut-Ins (Bill DeMain/Larry Goldings)

