Conor Maynard unleashes new single Nothing But You

Conor Maynard has shared his new single Nothing But You.

The track had over 200,000 streams in 3 days. It showcases Conor’s raw emotion and exceptional vocals. Listen to the song below:

With almost 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify a month and over 2 billion streams across DSPS, Conor made a return to music last year by releasing his first original material as a lead solo artist in four years with his tracks Not Over You, Hate How Much I Love You and Waste Your Time.

He also completed a European autumn tour which covered 14 shows across 10 countries, including a sold-out London show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire as he further confirmed his status as one of the UK’s biggest pop success stories.

Over his career to date Conor has achieved 5 Top 10 singles and his debut album Contrast went straight to number 1.