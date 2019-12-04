Claye to release new album Medicine in January

Claye will release new album Medicine on 31st January 2020.
The album announcement comes with the release of new track Walls, a romantic R&B ballad. Take a listen below:
“I’ve always been fond of story-telling and word-play however complex or simple, especially when it comes to love songs, and I believe I have a remedy. A medicine for love songs” says Claye.
Aside from some carefully curated guest features, Claye wrote, produced and performed everything on the album. Medicine mixes genres infusing elements of contemporary R&B, reggae and pop. Medicine is now available to pre-order now with Walls, Forever and Murda all provided as instant downloads.
The track listing for Medicine is:
1. Badbwoy
2. Bamboo
3. Forever
4. Full Hundred
5. Gimme A Piece
6. Iloveyou
7. Jamaican Love
8. Hustle
9. Murda
10. Medicine
11. Room
12. Walls
13. Slow Love
14. Body Language – ft. Doktor
15. Cure – ft. J Spades
16. Green Light – ft. Mar Villarreal
17. Bamboo (Remix) – ft. Ayo Beatz