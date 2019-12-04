Claye to release new album Medicine in January

Claye will release new album Medicine on 31st January 2020.

The album announcement comes with the release of new track Walls, a romantic R&B ballad. Take a listen below:

“I’ve always been fond of story-telling and word-play however complex or simple, especially when it comes to love songs, and I believe I have a remedy. A medicine for love songs” says Claye.

Aside from some carefully curated guest features, Claye wrote, produced and performed everything on the album. Medicine mixes genres infusing elements of contemporary R&B, reggae and pop. Medicine is now available to pre-order now with Walls, Forever and Murda all provided as instant downloads.

The track listing for Medicine is:

1. Badbwoy

2. Bamboo

3. Forever

4. Full Hundred

5. Gimme A Piece

6. Iloveyou

7. Jamaican Love

8. Hustle

9. Murda

10. Medicine

11. Room

12. Walls

13. Slow Love

14. Body Language – ft. Doktor

15. Cure – ft. J Spades

16. Green Light – ft. Mar Villarreal

17. Bamboo (Remix) – ft. Ayo Beatz