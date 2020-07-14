Cian Ducrot releases Started in College (Mixtape)

Cian Ducrot has released his Started in College (Mixtape).

The release is in two volumes featuring a total of ten tracks including Cian’s three recent singles – anyone but her, fucked up all the time and hurt so bad. Volume 1 captures Cian’s most recent recordings while Volume 2 is a compilation of tracks Cian released between 2018 and 2019. Volume 1 to Volume 2 shows the journey Cian has been on musically and personally, discovering his own unique sound in writing and production.

Cian explains, “This mixtape is a time capsule of the last 2 years of my life from the first release of aftertaste from my college bedroom to dropping out and getting to where I am now. It closes the chapter of my 20-22 years and it will forever capture all the moments, experiences, relationships, rooms and apartments I lived in while making music and balancing the crazy London life and uni life. It’s a really special project for me and will be a capsule of “the start”.

The Started In College (Mixtape) track listing is:

Volume 1.

1. fucked up all the time

2. anyone but her

3. hurt so bad

4. somebody else

5. uber

Volume 2.

1. Aftertaste

2. Clothes

3. Midnight In Paris

4. 21 Seconds

5. All That I Know