Music News

Christina Aguilera’s Bionic: looking back at the classic album 10 years on

Christina Aguilera
RCA/Sony Music
Gary James

Previous Article
Gavin James announced as one of the headliners for Live at the Drive-In
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you