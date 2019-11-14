Charlotte releases new track All My Life

Charlotte has released new track All My Life, which is available to download and stream now.
The song is the latest in a series of tracks that the rising star has released over the course of the year. Take a listen to it below:
All My Life was written and co-produced by Charlotte and it showcases her soulful vocals backed by piano and sparse strings.
“This is one of the most special songs I’ve ever written,” says Charlotte. “I wrote this song for my newborn nephew when his life was in balance. It’s about the immense and overwhelming feelings of love and protectiveness you feel for those closest to you. When there’s no end to the lengths you’d go to to keep them safe.”
Charlotte will be playing two headline shows in December – The Islington in London on 16th December ahead of a homecoming show at Hull’s Polar Bear on 18th December.
She has also been announced as the support to multi-platinum international artist Dennis Lloyd on 19-dates across Europe for The Never Go Back Tour: Part III throughout November and December.
The full list of tour dates are:
November
16th – Poland, Warsaw, Drukarnia
18th – Austria, Vienna, SiMM City
20th – Italy, Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
22nd – Germany, Munich, Freiheiz
23rd – Germany, Frankfurt, Gibson Club
24th – Czech Republic, Prague, Roxy
26th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Koncertuset Studio 2
28th – Sweden, Stockholm, Fryshuset (Klubben)
29th – Norway, Oslo, Vulken Arena
December
1st – Germany, Hamburg, Mojo Club
2nd – Germany, Berlin, Columbia theatre
4th – Luxembourg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal
5th – Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra
7th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg (Old Room)
8th – France, Paris, La TRabendo
10th – UK, London, Scala
11th – UK, Manchester, Gorilla
12th – Ireland, Dublin, Academy Green Room
14th – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2
16th – UK, London, The Islington *HEADLINE*
18th – UK, Hull, The Polar Bear *HEADLINE*