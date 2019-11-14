Charlotte releases new track All My Life

Charlotte has released new track All My Life, which is available to download and stream now.

The song is the latest in a series of tracks that the rising star has released over the course of the year. Take a listen to it below:

All My Life was written and co-produced by Charlotte and it showcases her soulful vocals backed by piano and sparse strings.

“This is one of the most special songs I’ve ever written,” says Charlotte. “I wrote this song for my newborn nephew when his life was in balance. It’s about the immense and overwhelming feelings of love and protectiveness you feel for those closest to you. When there’s no end to the lengths you’d go to to keep them safe.”

Charlotte will be playing two headline shows in December – The Islington in London on 16th December ahead of a homecoming show at Hull’s Polar Bear on 18th December.

She has also been announced as the support to multi-platinum international artist Dennis Lloyd on 19-dates across Europe for The Never Go Back Tour: Part III throughout November and December.

The full list of tour dates are:

November

16th – Poland, Warsaw, Drukarnia

18th – Austria, Vienna, SiMM City

20th – Italy, Milan, Santeria Toscana 31

22nd – Germany, Munich, Freiheiz

23rd – Germany, Frankfurt, Gibson Club

24th – Czech Republic, Prague, Roxy

26th – Denmark, Copenhagen, Koncertuset Studio 2

28th – Sweden, Stockholm, Fryshuset (Klubben)

29th – Norway, Oslo, Vulken Arena

December

1st – Germany, Hamburg, Mojo Club

2nd – Germany, Berlin, Columbia theatre

4th – Luxembourg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

5th – Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra

7th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg (Old Room)

8th – France, Paris, La TRabendo

10th – UK, London, Scala

11th – UK, Manchester, Gorilla

12th – Ireland, Dublin, Academy Green Room

14th – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2

16th – UK, London, The Islington *HEADLINE*

18th – UK, Hull, The Polar Bear *HEADLINE*