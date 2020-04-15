Catherine MacLellan and Tara MacLean team up for new song This Storm

Award-winning Prince Edward Island, Canada singer-songwriters Catherine MacLellan and Tara MacLean have come together to record new song This Storm.

The song came from the self-isolation that the world is experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lyrics are about being there for one another even when we can’t be in the same physical space. It speaks to the struggle, the reservoir of strength and the light that we find during uncertain times.

This Storm is a hopeful anthem to get through difficult moments. Watch the video for This Storm below:

The video includes family, friends, fellow musicians, community leaders, as well as, essential service workers and first responders.

“For me, this song is about connecting. It’s a reminder to have patience and to know that in time all wounds are healed. There are moments, especially now, when we can’t be with those we love, but we can always reach out. We will find ways to be with one another, in person, virtually or spiritually,” says Catherine.

“We can’t always be together in a crisis, but it can connect us and create even closer bonds with those we love, no matter how far apart we are,” adds Tara.

Catherine and Tara’s fathers, Gene MacLellan and Marty Reno, wrote and toured together for decades. The singers’ sisterhood can be heard throughout the song and their chemistry obvious.

The song was produced by both Catherine and Tara with the vocals, guitar and piano, recorded in their respective studios. The cello is performed by their friend Natalie Williams-Calhoun to add the finishing touch on an already emotional song. Mixing and mastering was handled by Mark Westberg.

Talking about creating the song Catherine comments, “This song magically came to life. When Tara sent me the first draft, I immediately went and sat down at my childhood piano and the rest fell quickly out.”

Expanding further Tara says, “Working to create this song with Catherine was a dream. She and I come from the same songwriting culture, which allowed for an instant and natural collaboration.”

Catherine and Tara hope This Storm can provide healing to anyone struggling during this time.