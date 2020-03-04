Bush to release new album The Kingdom in May

Rock band Bush will return with new album The Kingdom in May.
Fans have been given a sneak peek at the record with the release of Flowers on a Grave. Take a listen to the song below:
“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” says Bush vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, like minded people who are searching for their kingdom.”
On Friday, Bush premiered Flowers On A Grave in front of a sold-out crowd at their special Las Vegas underplay at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Flowers on a Grave is co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale and is the follow-up to Bullet Holes, which appeared on the end credits of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
In June the band will return to the UK to make their Download Festival debut, in the midst of their headline European tour.
The full European dates are:
June 5 – Hamburg, D – Große Freiheit
June 6 – Nuremberg, D – Rock Im Park
June 7 – Nurburg, D – Rock Am Ring
June 9 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima
June 10 – Berlin, D – Astra
June 11 – Nicklesdorf, A – Nova Park
June 13 – Donnington, UK – Download Festival
June 15 – Tilburg, NL – O13
June 16 – Antwerp, B – Trix
June 17 – Muenster, D – Skaters Palace
June 19 – Zurich, SW – Rock The Ring
June 20 – Milan, I – Magazzini Generali
June 21 – Padova, I – Hall
June 25 – Madrid, E – Sala Riviera
June 27 – Lisboa, P – Rock in Rio Lisboa