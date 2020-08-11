Bryce Vine to release Problems EP this month

Bryce Vine will release new EP Problems on 21st August 2020.

Released by Sire Records, the EP features new single Life Goes On, which was written in the days after NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing earlier this year. It’s Bryce’s attempt to put the pieces back together after realizing how truly unpredictable (and often unforgiving) the universe can be.

“Kobe was almost like a superhero, especially for black kids,” he says. “I thought the reward for that would be more, so it really shook my faith in good individuals getting what they deserve. After two days, I was going through it. I vented on ‘Life Goes On.’ I said things that made me feel better in the moment about the situation. When I listen to it, it still makes me feel better.”

The song was written alongside longtime collaborators Sir Nolan and JP Clark. The video follows an animated Bryce as he wanders the city streets, strumming his guitar, trying to find harmony and peace among the noise and chaos. Watch the video HERE.

The personal new track serves as the second taste of Bryce’s upcoming Problems EP and follows the May release of the EP’s quarantine-inspired title track. Problems is an honest and heartstrung EP built on Bryce’s eloquent observations, delicate instrumentation, catchy confessions, and emotionally charged delivery.

Bryce says of the EP’s origins. “It’s what I do. I never want to make the same song twice. A lot of this music was inspired while I was sitting by myself in my room during quarantine with nothing else to do but get better at guitar. That’s how I wrote as a kid in the living room or in my garage. It was a return to that.”