Britney Spears to mark 20th anniversary of Oops!… I Did It Again with picture disc vinyl release in August

Britney Spears will mark the 20th anniversary of her second album Oops!… I Did It Again with the release of a picture disc vinyl on 14th August 2020.

The album, which was released on 16th May 2000, is available to pre-order now on commemorative picture vinyl.

Oops!… I Did It Again arrived a year after Britney’s debut album …Baby One More Time. The album housed the huge singles Oops!… I Did It Again, Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know, Lucky and Stronger. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and set a years-long record for the highest first week of sales by a female performer.

The album was certified 10x Multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was supported by her first world tour, making stops in North America, South America and Europe.

Additionally, Britney’s Oops!…I Did It Again (Remixes & B-Sides) EP, has been announced for Record Store Day 2020. It will be released at all participating independent retailers on 26th September, the first of three forthcoming RSD Drops scheduled for this fall.

This new collection features four rare remixes of the hits Oops!…I Did It Again, Lucky, Stronger” and Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know, plus four rare songs from the album sessions only released outside the U.S., including a cover of The Jets’ classic ballad You Got It All.