Brian Fallon debuts new single Horses

Brian Fallon has released new single Horses, taken from his upcoming album Local Honey.

The track is available to stream and download now, and Local Honey will be released on Friday 27th March via Brian’s own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers.

Take a listen to the track below:

Local Honey is Brian’s first album in two years and it sees him giving listeners a glimpse into his everyday world. Fans who pre-order the album will get the singles I Don’t Mind (If I’m With You), 21 Days, You Have Stolen My Heart and Horses instantly.

Brian was originally scheduled to launch a North American tour last week with his longtime live band, The Howling Weather. However those dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus and will be rescheduled for later in 2020. Fans should hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for more information.