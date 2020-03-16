Boy in Space releases new single u n eye

Boy in Space aka Robin Lundbäck has released his new single u n eye.

The R&B-infused pop track features Boy in Space’s signature falsetto combined with a tropical house beat. Take a listen below:

u n eye is the second of three singles set for launch this Spring, following the release of Caroline last month.

“I wrote u n eye from the perspective of a friend who was in a relationship that they needed to get out of” explains Robin. “The writing is on the wall… it’s no longer the right time or the right place, and despite your best intentions, a lot of history, a lot of promises on the table… it’s best to just bite the bullet and let it be over.”

Boy in Space recently announced a European Tour Support with Jeremy Zucker, which includes London Shepherd’s Bush Empire on the 18th May 2020. He will also be performing at Dot To Dot Festival in Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham from 22nd to 24th May 2020.

The full list of live dates are:

April

30th – Dublin, Ireland, Academy w/ Jeremy Zucker

May

2nd – Paris, France, La Trabendo w/Jeremy Zucker

4th – Berlin, Columbia theatre w/Jeremy Zucker

5th – Frankfurt, Germany, Batshkapp w/Jeremy Zucker

7th – Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo w/Jeremy Zucker

8th – Munich, Germany, Technikum w/Jeremy Zucker

9th – Vienna, Austria, WUK w/Jeremy Zucker

11th – Hamburg, Germany, Grunspan w/Jeremy Zucker

12th – Cologne, Germany, Live Music Hall w/Jeremy Zucker

14th – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg w/Jeremy Zucker

16th – Brussels, Belgium, AB w/Jeremy Zucker

18th – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire w/Jeremy Zucker

22nd – Manchester, UK, Dot To Dot Festival

23rd – Bristol, UK, Dot To Dot Festival

24th – Nottingham, UK, Dot To Dot Festival