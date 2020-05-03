Boy in Space reimagines Alphaville’s Forever Young

Boy in Space aka Robin Lundbäck has released his reimagining of Alphaville’s 1984 anti-war anthem Forever Young.

Forever Young follows previous singles Caroline, u n eye, On a Prayer featuring Shy Martin, 7UP, Cold and Drown. Take a listen below:

“This is one of my favorite songs of all time,” Boy In Space explains “It was written in such a crazy time for the world as a way to remind people to live in the moment and live life to the fullest. They were dealing with the threat of nuclear bombs, today we are all dealing with a global pandemic. The song has a message that is timeless for all generations and I’m proud to join the ever-growing list of talented artists who have covered it.”

With just a handful of singles released thus far, Boy In Space has amassed nearly 60 million streams on Spotify alone, and has surpassed 2.1 million monthly listeners.

Boy in Space’s full list of rescheduled European live dates with Jeremy Zucker is:

October

30th – Dublin, Ireland, Academy w/ Jeremy Zucker

November

1st – Brussels, Belgium, AB Club w/Jeremy Zucker

2nd – Cologne, Germany, Essigfabrik w/Jeremy Zucker

3rd – Paris, France, La Trabendo w/Jeremy Zucker

6th – Berlin, Gretchen w/Jeremy Zucker

7th – Frankfurt, Germany, Batschkapp w/Jeremy Zucker

9th – Munich, Germany, Technikum w/Jeremy Zucker

10th – Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo w/Jeremy Zucker

12th – Vienna, Austria, WUK w/Jeremy Zucker

14th – Hamburg, Germany, Grosse Freiheit 36 w/Jeremy Zucker

16th – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg w/Jeremy Zucker

18th – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire w/Jeremy Zucker