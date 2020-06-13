Black Eyed Peas to release new album Translation on Friday

Black Eyed Peas will release their brand new album Translation on Friday 19th June 2020.

The band’s eighth full-length album, Translation is their first for RCA Records. The set integrates hip-hop, pop, dance, reggaeton, and trap and it features a slew of special guests including Tyga, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, J Balvin, Maluma, Shakira and Becky G.

Take a listen to new track No Mañana with El Alfa below:

The album features the huge hit Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life) with J Balvin, which made history as the Black Eyed Peas’ most streamed song and viewed video ever. It was the lead single from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the blockbuster Bad Boys For Life.

Follow-up Mamacita with Ozuna and J Rey Soul recently eclipsed 200 million combined streams and views, reached Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart, and impacted Top 40 and Rhythmic Radio.

The track listing for Translation is:

1. Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life) With J Balvin

2. Feel the Beat With Maluma

3. Mamacita With Ozuna & J Rey Soul

4. Girl Like Me With Shakira

5. Vida Loca With Nicky Jam & Tyga

6. No Mañana With El Alfa

7. Tonta Love With J Rey Soul

8. Celebrate

9. Todo Bueno

10. Duro Hard With Becky G

11. Mabuti With French Montana

12. I Woke Up

13. Get Loose Now

14. Action

15. News Today