Black Eyed Peas team up with Ozuna and J.Rey Soul for new single Mamacita

Black Eyed Peas have teamed up with Ozuna and J.Rey Soul for new single Mamacita.

The track is the follow-up to their huge hit Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life) featuring J. Balvin. Watch the video for the song below:

The music video directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X. In the clip, Black Eyed Peas and Ozuna are exclusively wearing all Gucci. Outfitted by the legendary brand and dripping in style, it’s yet another massive collaboration.

Mamacita marks the Black Eyed Peas’ second single at their new label. It’s the latest collaboration for the band with J.Rey Soul who appeared on 2018’s Masters of the Sun Vol.1 and was featured guest vocalist appearances during the Black Eyed Peas 2019 European, Latin America and Pacific tour legs.

Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life) featuring J. Balvin had had more than 1 billion total streams in less than six months. It’s the group’s most-listened to song on a streaming platform.