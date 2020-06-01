Ben Haenow releases charity single If You’re Lonely

Ben Haenow is shining a spotlight on mental health with his new charity single If You’re Lonely.

The track is an anthem for those in need of comfort and consolation during this global pandemic we’re all going through. The proceeds from the single will be donated to the charity Mind.

Ben hopes that the track will help people understand they’re not alone when battling their inner demons. Discussing the inspiration behind the track Ben said:

“I think that admitting you have, at some point, suffered with your own mental health issues is essentially just admitting to being human. We all have stress, anxiety, negative thoughts and feel down sometimes, but there is still so much stigma attached to those words ‘mental health’.

“This song was initially kind of like writing a note to myself… ‘I know you’ was almost a reference to my own realisation that I knew deep down how I was feeling wasn’t the real me, and more the effects of all my own negative thoughts and experiences. But also that it can sometimes take someone who really knows you to be able to bring you back from feeling like you are alone with nowhere to turn.”

With the song Ben is encouraging people to seek help and support without fear of judgement. On the decision to donate all proceeds to Mind Ben commented:

“I have friends who have had experience with Mind and the help, support and counselling that they offer. I have seen how it has lifted such a weight, almost a physical weight, from them and given them not only hope for their future, but aspirations and actual happiness. That’s why I have chosen Mind as the charity I want to help support with the single.”

2020 is proving to be another successful year for Ben after he performed at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall in March and his cover of Heart of Glass by Blondie recently featured on Double J Music’s Café Covers album.