Armaan Malik unveils new single Next 2 Me

Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has released his new track Next 2 Me via Arista Records.

Next 2 Me is the follow-up to Armaan’s first English-language track Control, which saw him collaborate with Wayne Wilkins (Natasha Bedingfield, Beyoncé). Take a listen to Next 2 Me below:

Speaking about Next 2 Me Armaan says, “The global lockdown has been tough on all of us, especially for those who are quarantined away from their loved ones. I wanted to capture that feeling of missing someone and wishing that they were next to you. We may have all the devices in the world to keep us connected but having that person next to you is a different feeling altogether, something that no digital connection can ever compare to.”

Armaan has over a billion global streams, 17 million followers, and a musical resume a mile long. The 24-year-old has cemented his position in the South Asian music industry and now, Armaan sets out to be the first Indian artist to break into the global pop market.

It has been a lifelong dream for Armaan to sing and write English music as well as be the first Indian artist to break into the global pop market.