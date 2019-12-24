Ariana Grande, Cyndi Lauper and Katy Perry among artists paying tribute to Mariah Carey in new All I Want For Christmas Is You video

Just when you thought there wasn’t time for another video of All I Want For Christmas Is You to be released, another one has arrived.

The latest video, which comes as Mariah Carey celebrates a second week at the top of the Billboard 100 with her iconic festive track, features a host of famous faces lip-syncing along to the song. Take a look at the video below:

Alongside Mariah’s children Roc and Roe, the video also includes Ali Wong, Andy Cohen, Anitta, Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha, Billy Eichner, Brandy, Bryan Tanaka, Chance the Rapper, Ciara, Cyndi Lauper, Da Brat, Nick Cannon, Dan Levy, Debbie Allen, Dev Hynes, Diplo, Floyd Mayweather, Heidi Klum, Hoda, Savannah Guthrie, James Corden, Jamie Foxx, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, John Travolta, JoJo Siwa, Jordan Buhat, Trevor Jackson, Jordin Sparks, Katy Perry, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Kenny G, Kerry Washington, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lacy Chabert, Laverne Cox, Maxwell, Millie Bobby Brown, Missy Elliott, Misty Copeland, Normani, Olivia Newton-John, Patti LaBelle, Ruby Rose, Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Maniscalco, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, Tommy Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s the second new video for the track this month following a brand new 2019 Make My Wish Come True version that debuted at the end of last week.

In November Mariah released a new edition of her classic Merry Christmas album to mark the set’s 25th anniversary.