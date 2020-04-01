Aquilo unveil new single Just Asking

Aquilo have unveiled their new single Just Asking, the follow up to last month’s Sober.

Just Asking features emotive strings, sweeping harmonies and an expressive topline. The song was mixed by Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) and can be heard beloAquiw:

“We’re super excited to let Just Asking go. We’ve actually been sitting on it for a year or so now. It was written in London when we were unsure as to where the new music would go and what we wanted to do. The lyrics kind of speak for themselves on this one. We’d been working on being a little more literal with our writing and we kind of feel we got that with Just Asking!” explain Aquilo.

Both Just Asking and Sober feature on the duo’s EP Sober, which will be released on 3rd June via AWAL.

Aquilo first came to attention with their independently released debut EP in 2014. That resulted in support at Radio 1 as well as their first Glastonbury set. They subsequently released the albums Silhouettes (2017) and ii (2018) with production credits from the likes of Ólafur Arnalds, SOHN, Johnny McDaid and Lexx.

Aquilo are set to embark upon their recently rescheduled European tour. You can see them at the following dates:

September

14th – London, Lafayette

21st – Berlin, Frannz Club

22nd – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

23rd – Paris, Hasard Ludique