Anna Straker releases new single London Knows

Anna Straker is following up her track Sweat with new single London Knows.

Showing a different side to Anna, the song puts her vocal against a melancholy piano melody. Watch the video below:

She commented: “Last year, I was a victim of a sexual assault whilst on holiday in Bangkok. What started as a fun night out ended up with me being lost for hours, drugged with something so strong that I forgot my own name. It was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me and I was traumatised.

Coming back home I felt so different, London felt unfamiliar, and doing the things I normally did every weekend was suddenly triggering for me. I wrote this song about healing, and the uncertainty of recovery. Knowing I was going to feel better one day but not knowing when, and hoping that London will eventually feel like home again.

During this pandemic, we have all felt these same feelings of uncertainty, hoping for the world to heal and return to normal again. I hope you listen to this song and remember that whatever the world throws at you, you can be whole again, you can recover, and you can heal.”

London Knows is the first song that Anna has released under a new deal with Never Fade Records.

Anna was born in London and raised in Lincolnshire. She was first discovered in her early teens, when producer Mike Spencer (Emeli Sandé, Years & Years) chanced upon a cover she had posted on YouTube. He recruited her as a backing vocalist on various projects he was working on, most notably with Rudimental.

By the time she was 17, Anna was back in London, working on music, hitting the clubs and using her job as a cleaner at a doctor’s surgery as an impromptu party spot.

Her debut EP Serious resulted in early attention from Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Pigeons and Planes, Nylon, Metro, Wonderland and Hunger, plus sets at Glastonbury and The Great Escape.