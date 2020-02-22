Andrew Cushin unveils debut single It’s Gonna Get Better

20-year-old Andrew Cushin has released his debut single It’s Gonna Get Better.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has made the track available to stream and download, and he’s debuted the music video, which was shot in and around his home city of Newcastle. Watch the video below:

It’s Gonna Get Better is part of two-track EP Waiting For the Rain. Both songs were written by Andrew and produced by Sean Genocky (Tom McRae, Richard Ashcroft). For the recording of It’s Gonna Get Better, Andrew borrowed Sean’s Gibson J-45 – a guitar that was previously owned by Keith Richards.

Before making music, Andrew’s first passion was football. He used to play as a goalkeeper for the non-league side Newcastle Benfield’s youth team, which inadvertently changed the course of his life. When his coach asked him to help train the younger players, the pair bonded over a shared interest in artists such as Oasis, The Beatles, Paul Weller, Pete Doherty, Richard Ashcroft, Foals and Damien Rice. With a background in music, the coach soon discovered that Andrew had a real flair for songwriting and became his manager.

You can see Andrew live at the following dates:

March

7th – Newcastle, The Cluny (SOLD OUT)

11th – Nottingham Rough Trade (support to The K’s)

12th – Sheffield, Leadmill (support to The K’s)

13th – Glasgow, Attic (support to The K’s)

14th – Liverpool, Arts Club (support to The K’s)

April

10th – REWIRED Festival – Leeds, Brundenell Social Club

11th – REWIRED Festival – London, BrixtonJ amm

May

2nd – Live at Leeds Festival

2nd – Live at Liverpool Sound City

3rd – Hit The North Festival

15th – The Great Escape Festival

23rd – This is Tomorrow Festival

July

24th – Deer Shed Festival

26th – Nozstock

August

8th – Boardmasters Festival

28th – 30th – Victorious Festival