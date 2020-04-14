All Saints team up with Sting for Message in a Bottle cover

All Saints and Sting have joined forces for a new version of The Police classic Message in a Bottle.

The single is the first release from All Saints since their 2018 album Testament and Sting’s first since 2019’s My Songs. Listen to the track below:

The track is produced by Future Cut (Rihanna, Shakira, MIA) and All Saints originally performed it with the BBC Concert Orchestra for Children In Need in 2018. Message in a Bottle featured on the 1979 Police album Regatta de Blanc.

All Saints have said: “We were in the studio working on a new arrangement of the song for a radio session and we decided to record what we had come up with. We were delighted when Sting heard our original demo and offered to add his vocals to the track.”

All Saints have to date sold over 12 million records, had five No.1 singles and won two BRIT awards including Best British Single for Never Ever. Their No.1 hit Pure Shores from the Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’ earned band member Shaznay Lewis an Ivor Novello songwriting award.