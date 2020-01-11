Alicia Keys returns with new Ed Sheeran co-penned track Underdog

Alicia Keys has released her new single Underdog via RCA Records.

The song features Ed Sheeran and Alicia on writing credits and it was produced by Alicia and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid. The music video, directed by Wendy Morgan, has also been released and you can watch it below:

Underdog premiered on iHeartRadio and is available to stream and download now.

“Some people may think of the word underdog as a negative word but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations,” said Alicia. “I love this song so much because it’s about real life and real people and our experiences. We’ve all been in a place in our lives where we’ve had to defy the odds. It’s never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, ‘They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.’ I don’t think there’s a person on the planet that hasn’t felt that way.”

Underdog is taken from Alicia’s upcoming seventh studio album Alicia, due for release this Spring. It follows the previously released songs Show Me Love and Time Machine. Show Me Love became Alicia’s 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

Later this month, Alicia will return to the Grammy Awards as host for a second consecutive year. The show will air on CBS on 26th January.