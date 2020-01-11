Music News

Alicia Keys returns with new Ed Sheeran co-penned track Underdog

Alicia Keys
RCA Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Craig David's 10 best singles so far
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you