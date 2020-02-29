Music News

Alanis Morissette’s past and present collide in Reasons I Drink music video

Alanis Morissette
Sony Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Freddie Long releases new single White Water - take a listen
Next Article
Christine and the Queens announce intimate March live show

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you