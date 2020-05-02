Alanis Morissette unveils new track Diagnosis

Alanis Morissette has dropped new track Diagnosis, taken from her forthcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

The track isn’t an official single but it’s another taste of the record following the singles Reasons I Drink and Smiling. Take a listen to the track below:

Diagnosis has been released by Alanis because she feels it relates to what’s currently going on in the world as we’re all under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is the follow-up to Alanis’ Gold-certified album Havoc and Bright Lights, and is the singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album. It’s also her first in 8 years.

The album was produced in collaboration with songwriter Michael Farrell (Morrissey, Macy Gray and others) and producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Ben Platt, Tove Lo).

At the end of February Alanis performed songs from the new album for the first time at Shepherd’s Bush Empire. This Autumn she is also set to embark on a thirteen-date European tour, which will see her perform at O2 Arena, London on September 28th.