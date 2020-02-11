Alanis Morissette to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill with acoustic London show in March

Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will play a special intimate and acoustic show at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill.

The show will take place on Wednesday 4th March 2020 and it’ll be a rare chance for fans to get up-close and personal with the star. Originally released in 1995, Jagged Little Pill has gone on to become an iconic album.

The album housed the hits One Hand In My Pocket, You Oughta Know, You Learn, Ironic, Head Over Feet and All I Really Want. It has sold over 33 million copies worldwide.

Since its release, Alanis has recorded and released nine more studio albums. Her new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road will arrive on 1st May 2020.

In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

On 5th December 2019 Jagged Little Pill, The Musical, made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Also in December 2019, Alanis released her newest song Reasons I Drink.

Tickets for Alanis’ intimate show go on-sale on Friday 14th February at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.