Alanis Morissette returns with new single Reasons I Drink

Alanis Morissette has released her new single Reasons I Drink today via RCA/Sony Music Entertainment.

The song was co-written by Morissette with Michael Farrell (Macy Gray) and produced by Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Tove Lo). It’s the first song to be lifted from Morissette’s forthcoming ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due for release on 1st May.

Reasons I Drink is Morissette’s first new material since her 2012 album Havoc and Bright Lights. She will perform the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 4th December.

Morissette is being honoured with the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award at their ceremony on 12th December 12th.

This week will also see Jagged Little Pill the musical debut on Broadway. Opening on Thursday 5th December, the show is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully).

Morissette will be on tour next summer in North America with Garbage and is due to announce European dates soon.