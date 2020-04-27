Adam Lambert’s Feel Something Foundation partners with GLAAD for fundraiser

Adam Lambert’s Feel Something Foundation has partnered with LGTBQ organization GLAAD for its first major fundraiser.

The event is being held on eBay and it’s auctioning stage looks worn by Adam for charity. 15 items of some of Adam’s most iconic stage-wear are open for bidding on eBay today through to 6th May.

Fans from around the world can bid and items will be mailed to the winners, with all funds going directly to GLAAD for their continued support of LGBTQ people in need during the COVID-19 crisis and before.

Noteworthy items include a Saint Laurent Leopard Tuxedo Jacket worn during X Factor performance with Queen, Skin Graft Leather Studded Jacket worn during The American Idol Live Tour 2009, Dolce & Gabana three Piece Suit worn during North American Rhapsody Tour with Queen, and many more.

“The Feel Something Foundation is honoured to partner with GLAAD and eBay for our first fundraiser,” said Adam Lambert. “The funds raised through this eBay auction will be instrumental in helping the LGBTQ community during these unprecedented times.”

The Feel Something Foundation was launched in late 2019 with the mission to support LGBTQ+ organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.

Head to ebay.com/adamlambert to bid on this unique auction and help raise vital funds for GLAAD.