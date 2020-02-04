Adam Lambert to release new album Velvet in March and announces European solo shows

Adam Lambert will release new album Velvet on 20th March 2020.

The album is available to pre-order now and to celebrate the announcement Adam has released new track Roses featuring Nile Rodgers. Listen to the song below:

Roses is the follow-up to previous single Superpower and Velvet follows on from the release of the EP Velvet: Side A in 2019. Roses was written by Adam Lambert, Fred Ball, Kes Kross and produced by Fred Ball.

The song is a high-groove, pop-soul track, timeless in its melody with Adam’s sultry vocal and a classic 70s funk edge assisted by disco pioneer and music legend Nile Rodgers.

The full track listing for Velvet is:

1. Velvet

2. Superpower

3. Stranger You Are

4. Loverboy

5. Roses feat. Nile Rodgers

6. Closer To You

7. Overglow

8. Comin In Hot

9. On The Moon

10. Love Don’t

11. Ready To Run

12. New Eyes

13. Feel Something

In support of the new album Adam will embark on The Velvet Tour in Europe. Starting in Manchester on 30th August 2020 at Manchester Pride, the tour will continue to London before heading across Europe and ending in Helsinki on 12th September 2020.

Fans who pre-order Velvet from store.adamlambertfans.com before 9pm GMT on 10th February will be eligible to receive a code granting access to ticket pre-sale for the London Wembley show, commencing Tuesday 11th February at 9am GMT on tour.adamlambertfans.com. General on-sale from 9am GMT on 14th February.

Prior to his solo tour, this summer Adam will embark on the European leg of The Rhapsody Tour with Queen.

In-between worldwide shows with Queen, Adam will perform a mini Las Vegas residency, Velvet, at The Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino this Spring. Tickets on sale 10am PST on 8th February at ticketmaster.com.

The full dates for The Velvet Tour are:

30th August – Manchester, UK – Manchester Pride

1st September – London, UK – The SSE Arena Wembley

3rd September – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

4th September – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

5th September – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

7th September – Warsaw, Poland – Expo

8th September – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit

9th September – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

12th September – Helsinki, Finland – Ice