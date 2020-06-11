Interview: Cian Ducrot discusses new single anyone but her and shares his TikTok secrets

Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot was raised in Cork but is now based in Camden, London.

He used to busk with a friend before landing a full scholarship to London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Music. He found a mentor in Shawn Mendes’ pianist Eddy Ruyter and after spending time writing in Los Angeles, London and Ireland, he dropped out of college to focus on his career.

As he picks up momentum with a number of single releases, I caught up with Cian to talk about his new single anyone but her, the success of his previous releases, and lockdown…

Hi Cian. How are you today and how are you coping in lockdown?

I am fantastic! Have been really enjoying it to be honest!

Your new song anyone but her has just been released. What’s the story behind the track?

It’s a very moving story that a fan shared with me about a personal experience she went thorough. I’ll let the song speak for itself for the rest!

The song is the follow-up to Fucked Up All The Time. What can you tell us about what’s coming next – can fans expect an EP or an album?

An EP is definitely to be expected!

Fucked Up All The Time has had more than 1 million streams. What impact has the song’s success had on your career?

Honestly it’s transformed my life and career and I wish I could say more but currently I cannot lol! Let’s just say it has opened A LOT of doors I have spent a lot of time trying to open!

It seems you’ve become a TikTok master with more than 500,000 followers now on the platform. What’s your secret and what’s your experience been on the platform?

Just be yourself and don’t take yourself seriously! It’s a great platform to have fun and build a following and to just BE YOURSELF! Also don’t try hard, no one ever expects to grow on it! I sure as hell didn’t expect it!

What was the moment you knew that you wanted to follow a career in music?

As early as I can remember honestly! I’ve never wanted to do anything else other than music and acting as a kid!

Which artists have had the most impact on your music?

Wow so many. Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Lauv, Jeremy zucker, Finneas, A LOT OF CLASSICAL MUSIC. I really love anyone who produces their own music! But I’m always looking to discover new things!

This is a frustrating time for us all right now. How are you channelling your creative energy while you can’t go out on the road?

I just write and produce most days and I just take it easy on myself. If I don’t feel like working I don’t and if I do I go in hard!

What music is getting you through lockdown?

“Love is not dying” – Jeremy Zuckers new album has been on loop. The 1975 also just dropped an equally as beautiful album so these two are really all I’m listening to! I’m a sucker for beautiful music

What other plans do you have over the coming months?

Hopefully, just keep on making better and better music and start to see my friends more and more if I can and continue releasing music! There’s a lot of exciting things in the works that I cannot disclose yet!

Cian Ducrot’s latest single anyone but her is out now. Listen to it below: