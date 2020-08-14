Interview: Ada Morghe talks new album Box and the challenges of releasing music in the pandemic

Ada Morghe is perhaps better known to fans as actress Alexandra Helmig.

For her music she uses the name Ada Morghe and today she’s released her new album Box. A collection of jazz/soul songs, the album showcases Morghe’s musical abilities proving that she’s a multi-dimensional entertainer.

I caught up with Ada recently to talk about the album, find out the inspiration behind it and discuss the challenges of the ongoing pandemic…

Hi Ada. How are you and how have you been coping during the pandemic?

I am well, thank you. Even if the pandemic asks us all questions that we cannot answer yet, and which are therefore frightening, the time has taught me to look at the essentials and I am grateful for that.

You’re releasing your new album Box in August. What can fans expect from the record?

The record is in many ways different to my first one. The songs are more personal and I explored myself further with the range of different genres. “Box” is musically wider with influences from Jazz, Pop, Funk and Soul.

What was the inspiration behind the album?

The focus track Box which I wrote together with Andrew Roachford symbolizes what I want to express with the album. It’s about the freedom to think beyond borders, to be open minded for each other and not to let others limit you in your expressions and dreams.

How are you feeling about releasing music during a pandemic?

I am especially grateful for the possibility of being able to publish music at all. Even if our centerpiece, playing in front of an audience is currently only possible to a very limited extent. But knowing that my music is in the world and moves and touches people somewhere makes me really happy.

What challenges have you faced when it comes to promoting this record, given the current situation across the world?

Like all musicians, I lack performance opportunities and especially the personal encounters that go with it. All the more I enjoyed that I recently had the opportunity to play a small open air concert and I was able to celebrate with my team the video premiere of Box on a big screen.

What’s your favourite song on Box and why?

I feel like a mother to all my songs and I want to treat my children fairly. There are the expressive and the reserved ones, the quiet and the loud ones. That’s why it’s hard for me to pick one song. But No More Fools” is one of my favourites, because it jumps back and forth between different emotions, which expresses musically in very slow and dark verses and an upbeat, light chorus.

What would you say is the most surprising thing you learned about yourself while making this album?

When I decided to leave my major label and founding my own label, I put pressure on me. It was a lot of work besides the creative part, but I didn’t let myself to be put off by any obstacle and there were some of them. I tried to see every little stumbling block as an opportunity and as an offer to think of new ways.

Trusting my intuitions, following my heart and finding the right people has never been so important while making this album. The independency released a lot of power and I am very grateful for this opportunity.

Who have been your biggest musical inspirations?

There are many artists that inspire me. Nina Simone, Sade, Gregory Porter, Lianne La Havas, Emeli Sandé and many more.

Can we expect to see you performing in the UK once life returns to normal?

Definitely. I am already looking forward to the day this will be possible.

What other plans do you have for the rest of the year?

I have ideas that I would like to implement as plans are rather difficult at the moment. But one idea is to record an unplugged EP with just me and the piano.

Ada Morghe’s new album BOX is available now. Watch the music video for the title track below: