Win tickets to watch Rob Mayes ‘Live In Your Living Room’ courtesy of Destination Country

LA-based Country singer/songwriter and actor Rob Mayes is the latest artist performing as part of Destination Country‘s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series.

Rob, who released his debut EP Closer last year, will perform a 30-minute set on StageIt on Thursday 16th April at 9pm UK time. Tickets are on sale now at $3.50 each and you can grab yours from https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/rob_mayes_live_in_your_living_room/76670.

Fans can expect to hear songs from his catalogue including Closer, My Heart is Bleeding, Road with No Lines and forthcoming single I Didn’t Do It On My Own.

Rob follows sold-out shows from Lauren Jenkins and Thompson Square, and is amongst a list of performers such as Kyle Daniel, Austin Jenckes and Kaitlyn Baker who have performed for the Destination Country shows. Future planned shows include Haley & Michaels and Jess Thristan.

To celebrate Rob’s show, we’ve got two individual tickets to give away so you can tune in from the comfort of your living room. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Wednesday 15th April 2020.

