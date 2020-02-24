Win tickets to meet Willie Jones in London with Destination Country

Destination Country is thrilled to announce our second Fan Experience event artist – Willie Jones!

On Thursday 12th March at 2pm in London at a top secret location, we’ll be hosting an exclusive fan event where you can meet Willie, ask him a question during a special Q&A and get your photo taken with him!

There are only 10 pairs of tickets up for grabs for this exclusive event and to be in with a chance of winning, you need to head over to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to enter.

Make sure you check out the terms and conditions before you enter!

Good luck!

Even if you’re not a winner, don’t forget to head on over to the Destination Country merch store now to get your hands on exclusive merchandise – including T-shirts, sweatshirts and phonecases.

Follow Destination Country on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for future updates.