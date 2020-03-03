Win tickets to attend an exclusive, intimate A Thousand Horses acoustic performance and Q&A

Before they perform at C2C: Country to Country in London from 13th to 15th March, A Thousand Horses will be hosting an exclusive, intimate acoustic performance and Q&A in a top secret location in London.

They’ll be playing the hits and previewing songs from their upcoming album, the follow-up to 2017 mini-album Bridges and their 2015 release Southernality.

>Watch an acoustic performance of Drinking Song to get into the mood:

Destination Country has 1 pair of tickets to this super exclusive and intimate event to give away to one lucky winner.

To be in with a chance of being at the showcase, you need to head over to our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles to find out how to enter.

Read the full terms and conditions before entering.